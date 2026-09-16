SK Hynix and Intel: A Potential Landmark Memory Chip Partnership

South Korea's SK Hynix is in talks with Intel to manufacture memory chips in the U.S., potentially leasing Intel's Ohio facility or forming a joint venture. While the deal aligns with U.S. tech ambitions, it faces potential opposition from Seoul due to sensitive technology concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 16-09-2026 17:29 IST
SK Hynix and Intel: A Potential Landmark Memory Chip Partnership
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South Korea's SK Hynix is currently negotiating with Intel to manufacture memory chips for the first time on U.S. soil, according to sources close to the discussions. One option under consideration is leasing part of Intel's planned chipmaking facility in Ohio, a move that could help counter the U.S.'s memory chip shortage by securing reliable supply lines.

With relentless advancements in AI and data centers intensifying the demand for memory chips, this deal presents a strategic opportunity for SK Hynix and Intel. However, SK Hynix might face resistance from the South Korean government, who are wary due to the sensitive nature of technologies such as high-bandwidth memory and DRAM.

Intel and SK Hynix remain non-committal, with the talks described as exploratory. Both companies are under pressure from their respective governments to expand their manufacturing capacities domestically. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the potential agreement could shape the future of chip production and U.S.-Korea trade relations.

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