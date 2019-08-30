Xiaomi launches its first Redmi smart TV, Redmi Note 8 lineup, new RedmiBook 14 Pro

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi launched its first smart TV, called Redmi TV, at an event in China. The company also announced the Redmi Note 8, Note 8 Pro and the RedmiBook 14 Pro laptop. The Redmi TV is the company's first smart TV, featuring a 70-inch 4K display. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, and runs PatchWall AI TV system. It is available at RMB 3799, as listed on the official website.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the company's first smartphone with Samsung's 64-megapixel GW1 sensor. It starts at RMB 1399, while the Redmi Note 8 with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup starts at RMB 999. The RedmiBook 14 Pro boasts a metallic body, 14-inch full HD display, and up to 10-hours of battery life. It is available in configurations of up to Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512ROM, and NVidia MX250 graphics card, priced at RMB 4999. (ANI)

