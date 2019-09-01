Best smartphones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India - September 2019

If you are looking for a smartphone with a sleek and seamless body, high-performance processor, massive battery, and, of course, high-definition cameras for best-in-class photography, then here are some best options for you under a budget of Rs 10,000.

Redmi Note 7S

The Redmi Note 7S boasts a 6.3 inch (16.0 cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience, Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back as well and P2i's technology to enhance the durability of the device. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor (14nm) with up to 2.2GHz speed coupled with Adreno 512 GPU for smooth control and exceptional speed and runs on MIUI 10 based on Android Pie 9.

The Redmi Note 7S comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 256GB. On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 7S houses a 13-megapixel AI selfie camera and dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor with AI Portrait mode, Panorama mode, Low light enhancement, Bokeh effect and high sensitivity mode for capturing spectacular shots in low-light conditions.

The Redmi Note 7S packs a 4000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Technology. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in four attractive color options Ruby Red, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue, and Astro Moonlight White, priced at Rs 9,999 for the (3GB+32GB) storage variant.

Realme 5

The Realme 5 boasts a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) Mini-drop HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixel, 89 percent ultra-high screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. The Realme 5 is powered by an octa-core 11nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE processor for seamless performance, 11 nm manufacturing process to boost the efficiency of processor and battery coupled with Adreno 610 GPU It runs on ColorOS 6-based on Android P.

The Realme 5 comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB. The phone houses a 13MP AI-selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Quad Camera setup on the back that comprises of a 12-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and 10x digital zoom, 8-megapixel Wide-Angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 119-degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel Macro lens, and a 2-megapixel Portrait lens with six styles.

The Realme 5 has taken a giant leap with a 5000mAh battery, which is the biggest on a Realme smartphone, to date, and also comes with AI power-saving technology for long-lasting performance. It also has a 3.5mm headset jack, a dedicated MicroSD card slot, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is available in two color options Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple on Flipkart and Realme online stores and is priced at Rs 9,999 for the (3GB RAM+ 32GB) storage variant.

Redmi 7

The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch (15.9cm) HD+ Dot Notch display with 720 x 1520-pixel resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio, a screen-to-body ratio of 86.83 percent and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Redmi 7 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 Kyro 250 octa-core processor coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for faster browsing, gaming experience, and low power consumption. The phone runs on Android Pie 9.0 and comes with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. It also has a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 512GB.

The Redmi 7 houses an 8-megapixel AI Selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Dual rear camera setup that includes f/2.2 aperture with AI Portrait mode, Face recognition, AI Beautify 4.0 and AI Scene detection feature.

The Redmi 7 is equipped with a 4000mAh two-day battery, 3.5mm headset jack, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red color options and is priced at Rs 7,499 for the (2GB+32GB) storage variant and Rs 8,499 for (3GB+32GB) variant.

Redmi Note 7

The Redmi Note 7 sports a 6.3 inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 450nit brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and Splash-proof Technology. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Processor with up to 2.2GHz clock speed for seamless gaming or multitasking, coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. The phone runs on MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 and comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB.

The Redmi Note 7 houses a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI Face unlock and (12MP+2MP) AI Dual rear camera setup with Steady handheld night photography, AI Scene Detection, Electronic Image Stabilisation feature for more steady and blur-free videos.

The Redmi Note 7 packs a 4000mAh high-capacity battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0 Technology. It also comes with Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack that allows you to charge and listen to the music simultaneously. It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in three color options Ruby Red, Onyx Black, Sapphire Blue and is priced at 9,999 for the (3GB+32GB) storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy M20

The Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Infinity V Display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio to deliver an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by Exynos 7904, 1.8 GHz octa-Core processor coupled with 14nm process technology and Mali-G71MP2 GPU and runs on Superfast Samsung Experience v9.5 UX based on Android Oreo v8.1 for a smoother and faster experience. It comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32/64GB onboard storage and a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 packs an 8-megapixel selfie camera with In-Display Flash and F2.0 aperture. On the back, it houses an Ultra-Wide Dual Camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel Ultra-Wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 is equipped with a massive 5000 mAh battery with 3X faster-charging capability, fast face unlock and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available in Charcoal Black and Ocean Blue color option and is priced at Rs 9,990 for (3GB+32GB) variant.

Realme 3i

The Realme 3i boasts a 6.22-inch (15.8 cm) HD+ Display, with 1520 x 720-pixels resolution, 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 screen ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. On the performance front, the phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 Octa Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 12 nm process technology for power saving and ARM Mali-G72 MP3 which boosts phone's efficiency. It runs on ColorOS 6-based on Android P that ensures powerful performance and reduced power consumption.

The Realme 3i features a13-megapixel high-definition selfie camera with 5 P high-concentration lens for perfect shots and 13 MP + 2 MP dual AI rear camera system equipped with an f/1.8-large aperture. Additional camera features include Chroma Boost, AI Engine, Bokeh Mode, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, Hybrid HDR, and Nightscape. On the storage front, the phone comes with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage and dedicated microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB.

The 4,230 mAh mega battery offers up to 22 hours of browsing, up to 14 hours of playing videos on YouTube, 12 hours of PUBG Gaming and up to 35 hours of usage when the screen is on standby. The Realme 3i is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI Face Unlock feature and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is available in three attractive colors Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red and is priced at Rs 7,999 for (3GB+32GB) and Rs 9,999 for (4G+64GB) storage variant.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.26-inch (15.9cm) FHD+ (2280x1080) IPS Notch display with 19:9 Full view display, 94 percent NTSC color gamut and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for best screen protection. The phone is powered by high-performance octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE coupled with Adreno 512 GPU and is loaded with stock Android Oreo (v8.1).

On the imaging front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 houses a 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and Fast face unlock and a dedicated Softlight LED Flash for amazing selfies in both daylight and low light conditions. On the back, it is equipped with a dual-camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel Sony IMX 486 primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated 5-megapixel depth sensor for excellent portrait shots.

As far as memory is concerned, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory which is expandable up to 2 TB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 5000mAh high-capacity battery with up to 46 days 4G standby, 40 hours 3G talk time, 26 hours Wi-Fi web browsing and 22 hours online video playback and supports 10 W Fast-charging feature. The phone is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is priced at Rs 9,999 for (3GB+32GB) storage variant.

