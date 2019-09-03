Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6000mAh battery to launch on Sept 18

After weeks of rumors and leaks, Samsung Galaxy M30s, the successor of Galaxy M30 launched back in February 2019, has finally received an official launch date and will be unveiled at 12 noon on September 15, according to a dedicated microsite in Amazon India. The microsite also reveals that the phone will come with a 6000mAh battery and a new powerful processor which is rumored to be Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9610 SoC.

The Amazon teaser shows the Samsung Galaxy M30s will sport a Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display with amazing screen-to-body ratio and will be equipped with "_8MP" Triple Camera which probably means the phone will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The Amazon India teaser also confirms the presence of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy M30s.

Image credit: Amazon India

If leaks and rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy M30s will boast a 6.4-inch (16.26cm) FHD+ display with1080 x 2340-pixels resolution. The phone will run on Android 9.0 (Pie) and will come with 4GB RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB onboard storage and a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. On the imaging front, the phone will come with 16-megapixel selfie camera and triple rear camera module that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. The upcoming phone is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 in India.

Image Credit: Amazon India

To recall, the upcoming phone's predecessor Samsung Galaxy M30 flaunts a 6.4-inch (16.21cm) Super AMOLED FHD+ Infinity U Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and 16M color support. The phone is powered by 1.8GHz Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, coupled with Mali-G71 MP2 and runs on Android Oreo v8.1 operating system (upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)). The phone is available in two storage variants: (4GB+64GB) and (6GB+128GB)

In the camera department, the Galaxy M30 features a 16MP front camera with f2.0 aperture and 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Ultra Wide Triple Rear Camera with f1.9 aperture, 2.2 wide-angle and a 2.2 flash. The phone packs a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 3x fast charging support and was launched at Rs. 14,990 for the (4GB+64GB) storage variant.