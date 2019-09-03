Flipkart teaser confirms Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note's specifications

Aligning with its dual-brand growth strategy, Chinese tech giant Lenovo last week re-entered the Indian market with the launch of mid-price Motorola One Action smartphone and is now gearing up for the launch of all-new Z6 Pro, K10 Note and A6 Note smartphones on September 5.

Ahead of the launch, the Lenovo K10 Note was spotted on a dedicated microsite on Flipkart where the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone have been revealed. According to the teaser, the phone will sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ dewdrop notch display with 19:5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio to maximize the viewing experience.

The Lenovo K10 Note will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which runs on 10nm process technology, the mighty Adreno 616 GPU, Spectra 250 ISP, and X15 Modem for smooth functioning and lower power consumption. The phone will be equipped with a powerful 4050mAh battery with 18W fast charging support for uninterrupted and long-lasting performance.

On the imaging front, the Lenovo K10 Note will house a 16-megapixel AI selfie camera with bokeh effect and triple camera setup on the back that includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with 2x optical zoom lens and f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel tertiary lens with f/2.2 aperture and super-bokeh effect. Additional camera feature includes an AI-powered Super Night Mode for clear and stabilized shots in low-light conditions.

The Lenovo K10 Note will also incorporate a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and support Dolby Atmos sound technology for an immersive, cinematic experience. The phone will be available in two color options: Knight Black and Stardust Blue.

Lenovo K10 Note / Image Credit: Flipkart

Coming to the Lenovo A6 Note, it will boast a 6.09-inch (15.5 cm) HD+ dewdrop display with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Flipkart teaser reveals. The phone will be powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 12nm process technology for a carefree experience.

The Lenovo A6 Note will feature a 5-megapixel selfie-camera and AI-powered dual-camera setup on the back that incorporates a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture and 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Lenovo A6 Note will come with a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 10W fast charging. Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock and a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 256GB.

Lenovo A6 Note / Image Credit: Flipkart

Although the pricing details for the Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note are still unknown, the devices could be priced under Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.