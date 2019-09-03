International Development News
Original Toy Story poster autographed by Steve Jobs fetches USD 31,250

A poster of the original Toy Story signed by none other than Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has fetched a cool USD 31,250 at an auction by Nate D Sanders Auctions.

ANI California
Updated: 03-09-2019 21:53 IST
The Apple co-founder bought Pixar from LucasFilm in 1985 and the original Toy Story became a worldwide hit in 1995.. Image Credit: ANI

Jobs, who served as an acting chairman for Pixar, was the executive producer of the original Toy Story, Cnet reports. The buyer of the 24x36-inch poster knew its worth and purchased it for USD 6,250 more than the starting price of USD 25,000.

The Apple co-founder bought Pixar from LucasFilm in 1985 and the original Toy Story became a worldwide hit in 1995 when the company transitioned from a hardware and software company to a Hollywood animation studio. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
