A13 chipset; 12MP camera: iPhone 11 series specs leaked; check prices

After months of leaks and rumors, Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 11 series on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the city of Cupertino. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications and pricing details of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been leaked, according to which, the 2019 iPhone lineup won't look very different from their predecessors namely iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max respectively.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 will flaunt a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi. The phone will be powered by the new Apple A13 chipset based on 7nm technology coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB/512 GB storage options.

In the camera department, the iPhone 11 will house a 12-megapixel front camera and a dual 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the back. The phone incorporates a 3110mAh battery, much bigger than the 2,942mAh in the iPhone XR, with bilateral wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6. For secure facial authentication, the phone will support the FaceID function but will miss the 3D Touch and Apple pencil support.

Of all the three upcoming models, the iPhone 11 will be the cheapest and is expected to be priced at USD749 or approximately Rs 54,000.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro will boast a 5.8-inch OLED display with 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution at 458ppi. The phone will be powered by A13 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage options.

Image Credit: Twitter (‏@theapplehub)

On the imaging front, the iPhone 11 Pro will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera and 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, 120-degree field-of-view, and 2x optical zoom. The phone will be equipped with a 3,190mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6. Just like the iPhone 11, it will come with FaceID for faster and easier unlocking experience but will miss the 3D Touch. However, the iPhone 11 Pro will come with the Apple Pencil support and will be priced starting at USD999 or roughly Rs 72,000.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will flaunt a 6.5-inch OLED display with 2688 X 1242 resolution at 458ppi and will be powered by the same A13 chip coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage options and will come with Apple Pencil support.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will house a 12-megapixel selfie camera and 12-megapixel Triple rear camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, 120-degree field-of-view, and 3x optical zoom. The phone will be equipped with a 3500mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6 and will be priced starting at USD1,099 or nearly Rs 79,066.