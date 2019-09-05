5G-ready Samsung Galaxy Fold launched in S Korea; first sale on Sept 6

South Korean technology giant Samsung Electronic launched Thursday its first-ever collapsible smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, in the home market and will be available starting September 6. The Samsung Galaxy Fold was announced back in February but the commercial launch was delayed more than twice due to multiple issues with the screen.

Available in two color options Cosmos Black and Space Silver and 5G-ready option, in select countries, the Samsung Galaxy Fold integrates best of smartphone and tablet features to deliver the best possible mobile experience to the consumers.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Display with 720x1680 pixels resolution which further opens like a book to become a 7.3-inch tablet with Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display and a screen resolution of 2152x1536 pixels. The phone is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor coupled with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM for fast and powerful performance and 512GB internal storage. The phone runs on Android 9 (Pie).

On the imaging front, the Samsung Galaxy Fold boasts a breakthrough six-camera array to capture exceptional shots and videos. On the cover, the phone features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with 1.22μm pixel size, 80-degree field-of-view (FOV) and an aperture of f/2.2. Coming to the main display, the Galaxy Fold houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera and 8-megapixel RGB Depth Camera with 1.12μm pixel size, 85-degree FOV and an aperture of f/1.9.

Image Credit: Samsung

On the back, the phone features a triple camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Camera with 123-degree FOV and f/2.2 aperture, a 12-megapixel Wide-angle Camera with 77-degree FOV and dual-aperture mode(f/1.5 and f/2.4) and a 12-megapixel Telephoto Camera with 45-degree FOV and f/2.4 aperture. Additional camera features include Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, and Tracking AF.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs a 4,380mAh dual battery that supports 15W Fast Charging and Wireless Power Share features. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou). Additional features include Dolby Atmos technology, Knox protection, fingerprint scanner, face recognition, and Bixby, Samsung's AI smart assistant.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is expected to be priced starting at USD 1,980 or roughly INR 1,40, 000. Samsung, late last month, announced that it is ready to launch its highly anticipated foldable smartphone-cum-tablet 'Galaxy Fold' with the necessary design and construction improvements and rigorous tests to validate the changes made by the company.

Image Credit: Samsung