African ICT Foundation opens application for volunteers tech trainers

The African ICT Foundation (AfICTF) has opened the application for its volunteer's trainers for it's Digital Connect Africa (DCA) Project in Nigeria.

The Digital Connect Africa (DCA) is a digital skills training and empowerment program of the Foundation designed to cover the five regions of the Northern, Western, Southern, Eastern and Central Africa with West Africa as a pilot scheme starting with Nigeria and covering the Six Geopolitical Zones in Nigeria. According to a statement from the foundation, the AfICTF secretariat offers a limited number of volunteers' opportunities for its train-the-trainers (ToT) programs in Nigeria from which graduates of the program (Train-the-Trainers) shall be absorbed into the main project.

Quoting the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, Emmanuel Bassey, the statement said that the intending applicants must be able to demonstrate a strong interest in ICT related programs such as Big data analytics, Block-Chain, Agri-tech, Digital government, Internet of Things, Fintech, Media-tech, Mobile technology, Supply chain, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Coding, Cyber Security, Quantum Computing, Programming,Digital Business Analysis, Digital Design and Data Visualization, Digital Project Management,Digital Product Management, Digital Marketing,Decision Making for Leaders, Web and App Development.

He stated that the training (DCA- Train-the-Trainers) will last approximately one month with possible extension. Volunteers are expected to participate full time adding that volunteers may be applicants, students who may have completed their studies, and Graduates awaiting primary assignments, etc. The statement disclosed that volunteers must have basic knowledge of computing and/or work experience in one of the following fields: Internet governance, information and communications technology, public policy, public relations, international relations, political sciences, international law and economics. Furthermore, the statement noted that intending applicants are required to demonstrate that they have a strong interest in ICT and Internet-related issues and be fluent in English.

(With inputs from AfICT Foundation)