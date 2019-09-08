Science News Summary: India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon

International Development News
Reuters
Updated: 08-09-2019 18:44 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon

India lost contact with a spacecraft it was trying to land on the moon on Saturday, its space agency said, in a setback for the nation's ambitious plans to become the first country to probe the unexplored lunar south pole. The lander of the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission was attempting a "soft," or controlled, landing near the south pole of the moon where scientists believe there could be water ice. Communication was lost just as it was about to touch down.

