Countdown to iPhone 11 launch: Apple store goes down ahead of much-awaited event

Apple's online store has gone down as countdown begins for the company's big event where it is expected to launch three new iPhone models to replace the last year's lineup. However, the stores going down is not new as it is a customary practice for the US tech giant ahead of any major event. "We are making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon," is the message appearing right now on the store. So, it obvious that it will soon return with the new line up.

The launch event will start at 10:00 AM PDT (10: 30 PM IST) at the Steve Jobs Theater in the city of Cupertino, California and for the first time ever the event will be live-streamed on YouTube. According to leaks and rumors, the new lineup includes three models, namely, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the successors of iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max respectively.

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is rumored to flaunt a 6.1-inch LCD display with a 1792 x 828-pixel resolution at 326ppi. The phone will be powered by the new Apple A13 chipset based on 7nm technology coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/256GB storage options.

In the camera department, the iPhone 11 will house a 12-megapixel front camera and a dual 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto cameras on the back. The phone incorporates a 3110mAh battery, much bigger than the 2,942mAh in the iPhone XR, with bilateral wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6. For secure facial authentication, the phone will support the FaceID function but will miss the 3D Touch and Apple pencil support. Of all the three upcoming models, the iPhone 11 will be the cheapest and is expected to be priced at USD749 or approximately Rs 54,000 for the base model, USD799 (approx. Rs 57,500) for the 128GB storage variant and USD899 (approx Rs 64,700) for the 256GB storage variant.

Image Credit: Twitter (‏@theapplehub)

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro will boast a 5.8-inch OLED display with 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution at 458ppi. The phone will be powered by A13 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage options.

The iPhone 11 Pro will feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera and 12-megapixel triple rear camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, 120-degree field-of-view, and 2x optical zoom. The phone will house a 3,190mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6. Just like the iPhone 11, it will come with FaceID for faster and easier unlocking experience but will miss the 3D Touch. However, the iPhone 11 Pro will come with the Apple Pencil support and will be priced starting at USD999 or roughly Rs 72,000 for the base model, USD 1,099 for the 256GB storage variant and USD1,199 for the 512GB storage variant.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display with 2688 X 1242 resolution at 458ppi and will be powered by the same A13 chip coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage options and will come with Apple Pencil support.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max will house a 12-megapixel selfie camera and 12-megapixel Triple rear camera setup with an ultra-wide lens, 120-degree field-of-view, and 3x optical zoom. The phone will be equipped with a 3500mAh battery with reverse wireless charging support and Wi-Fi 6 and will be priced starting at USD1,099 or nearly Rs 79,066 for the base model, USD 1,199 for the 256GB storage variant and USD1,299 for the 512GB storage variant.