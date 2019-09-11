International Development News
Encourage research for such products which can be commercialised: HRD Minister

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-09-2019 18:02 IST
Higher education institutions, including the IITs and NITs, should encourage research for the development of such products and techniques which can be commercialized as it will help contribute to the economy, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Wednesday. Nishank made the comments while speaking at the first Annual Innovation Festival by the Human Resource Development Ministry's Innovation Cell.

"Higher educational institutions including the IITs and NITs should encourage research for the development of such products and techniques which are commercially viable and can be introduced in the market. "Innovation is the most important requirement in building a new nation as it will not only explore talent but also improve the economy by creating new employment opportunities," he said.

The Ministry's Innovation Cell showcased more than 70 top students' innovation from across India at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

COUNTRY : India
