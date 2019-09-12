Facebook Messenger down for many users; massive outage suspected

Many users from different parts of the world are tweeting that Facebook Messenger is down on Thursday. Problems at Facebook Messenger have also been confirmed by Down Detector. The social media giant is yet to confirm the issues.

Apart from Down Detector, Twitter is also flooded with tweets about "Facebook Messenger down" as users vent out their anger.

Facebook Messenger is having issues since 8:41 AM EDT. https://t.co/sZaXAFcpmk RT if it's down for you as well #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 12, 2019

@facebook my messenger won't work it's not letting me see who's active etc. Is the app down? — Celine G Smyth (@celineg_smyth) September 12, 2019

Down Detector accounts of various countries like the UK, Australia and Canada have confirmed problems with Facebook Messenger.

Facebook Messenger is having issues since 9:21 AM EDT. https://t.co/ctEqbkUoa8 RT if it's down for you as well #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector Canada (@downdetectorca) September 12, 2019

Facebook Messenger is having issues since 11:12 PM EST. https://t.co/LCJuGs2sVH RT if it's down for you as well #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector Australia (@downdetectorau) September 12, 2019

Facebook Messenger is having issues since 1:32 PM BST. https://t.co/3QnxBOMLHh RT if it's down for you as well #FacebookMessengerdown — DowndetectorUK (@DowndetectorUK) September 12, 2019

The recent outage has left many users confused. Facebook Messenger is used by millions and is one of the most popular chatting apps. Messenger is a very handy app and offers internet-based voice calls, video calls and much more. Many have used a humorous touch to Facebook Messenger down tweets.

Nobody:Messenger:Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected Connecting connected — a l e s s a n d r o (@alessandrofmrcn) September 12, 2019

Facebook and other platforms owned by the social media giant have been having many issues over the past few months. Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger were reported to be down various times in recent months. In March, Facebook was down for the longest period of 14 hours in recent years.