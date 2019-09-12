International Development News
Facebook Messenger down for many users; massive outage suspected

Facebook Messenger down for many users and several hundred of them have taken to Twitter to vent out anger.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 19:37 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

Many users from different parts of the world are tweeting that Facebook Messenger is down on Thursday. Problems at Facebook Messenger have also been confirmed by Down Detector. The social media giant is yet to confirm the issues.

Apart from Down Detector, Twitter is also flooded with tweets about "Facebook Messenger down" as users vent out their anger.

Down Detector accounts of various countries like the UK, Australia and Canada have confirmed problems with Facebook Messenger.

The recent outage has left many users confused. Facebook Messenger is used by millions and is one of the most popular chatting apps. Messenger is a very handy app and offers internet-based voice calls, video calls and much more. Many have used a humorous touch to Facebook Messenger down tweets.

Facebook and other platforms owned by the social media giant have been having many issues over the past few months. Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger were reported to be down various times in recent months. In March, Facebook was down for the longest period of 14 hours in recent years.

