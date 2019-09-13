International Development News
Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 13-09-2019 01:55 IST
Broadcom misses quarterly revenue estimates, maintains full-year forecast

Broadcom Inc reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the company faces a slowdown in chip demand and macroeconomic uncertainty due to the U.S.-China trade war.

Net revenue rose to $5.52 billion in the third quarter ended Aug. 4, from $5.06 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $5.54 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The chipmaker maintained its forecast for full-year 2019 revenue of $22.50 billion, which also came in below analysts' estimates of $22.6 billion.

COUNTRY : United States
