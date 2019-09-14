International Development News
AI promises smarter prosthetic arm control

Prosthetic limbs have the potential to make lives easier for people. Now, with the advancement in technology, they are also getting smarter.

ANI Lausanne
Updated: 14-09-2019 23:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Prosthetic limbs have the potential to make lives easier for people. Now, with the advancement in technology, they are also getting smarter.

Researchers from Ecole polytechnique federale de Lausanne (EPFL) have devised a solution to better control prosthetic arm with the use of a machine learning model in addition to the natural control technique, TechCrunch reports

The AI model is trained by having it observe muscle signals while attempting various motions and grips. Over time, the prosthetic arm is able to improvise the best grip for an object in real-time. It also provides drop resistance by adjusting grip in less than half a second. (ANI)

