Nokia 7.2 to soon hit Indian market; teaser video released

Finnish telecom and IT giant Nokia is gearing up to launch the Nokia 7.2 mid-range smartphone based on Google's Android One program, according to a teaser posted by the company on social media. The Nokia 7.2 was launched, earlier this month, at the IFA tech show in Berlin alongside the Nokia 6.2 with similar features and design including waterdrop-notch, PureDisplay, two-day battery life, and a circular rear camera module.

The twitter teaser showcases the circular camera module of the Nokia 7.2 smartphone on the rear side featuring ZEISS Optics.

Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 specifications

The Nokia 7.2 sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen (1080x2340-pixels) with PureDisplay, Real-time HDR conversion, 500nits brightness and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both sides. It also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick unlocking experience.

The Nokia 7.2 is armored with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and runs on Android 9 Pie. It comes with 64GB/128GB onboard storage and a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 512 GB. Nokia says users can look forward to 2 years of Android upgrades and 3 years of security updates.

The Nokia 7.2 comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for exceptional shots and triple rear camera setup with Quad Pixel technology and ZEISS Optics that incorporates a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel depth sensor with DSLR level pro-bokeh styles and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 118-degrees field-of-view. With the Night Mode, the Nokia 7.2 offers advanced low-light imaging.

The Nokia 7.2 is equipped with a 3500mAh adaptive battery that lasts up to two days and comes with 10W charging support. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (in select markets) USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The phone also has a dedicated Google Assistant Button.

The Nokia 7.2 comes in Cyan Green, Charcoal and Ice color options, in (4GB+64GB) and (6GB+128GB) memory configurations, carrying a price tag of EUR 299 (approx. Rs 23,700) and EUR 349 (approx. Rs 27,600) respectively.