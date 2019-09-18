International Development News
Pixel vs iPhone X camera: Through the lens of Anand Mahindra

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 18-09-2019 16:30 IST
Pictures shared by Anand Mahindra. Image Credit: Twitter (@anandmahindra)

Last week, Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman, and an active Twitter user shared a picture of the Manhattan moonscape, clicked using his Pixel smartphone. The picture captioned "Manhattan moonscape. Have to admit, my pixel takes much sharper pics than my iPhone X. And I'm told the Samsung is even better?" left Twitteratis in splits.

Responding to his post, Samsung India tweeted, "Mr. Mahindra, yes, you heard right, but you haven't heard it all, at least not yet... Have you tried #GalaxyNote10 + Pro Grade camera that turns everyday photos and videos into epic moments? Take your pictures to the next level with Samsung."

It seems the business tycoon is still busy experimenting with his phones. On Wednesday, Mahindra shared yet another picture clicked from two different smartphones, namely, Google Pixel and iPhone X, at the same spot, same angle and same time. However, he did not mention which picture is taken from which smartphone.

Captioned "Still experimenting with my pixel & my iPhone X here in manhattan. Just came out of a broadway show, did a simple point & shoot, same spot, same angle, same time. You be the judge," the tweet spawned hundreds of online reactions.

