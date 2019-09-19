Huawei Connect 2019 Highlights: Atlas 900, computing strategy and more

Chinese telecom and tech giant Huawei announced its latest artificial intelligence (AI) products and computing strategy at its annual flagship event HUAWEI CONNECT 2019. Atlas 900, claimed to the world's fastest AI training cluster was unveiled by Ken Hu, Huawei's Deputy Chairman. According to Huawei, the training cluster will help make AI more accessible and bring new possibilities to different fields of scientific research and business innovation.

Integrating the power of thousands of Ascend processors, the Atlas 900 takes only 59.8 seconds, 10 seconds faster than the previous world record, to train ResNet-50, the gold standard for measuring AI training performance.

Huawei's computing strategy

Statistical computing, in the upcoming five years, will become the mainstream and AI computing will account for more than 80 percent of all computing power used around the world, as per Huawei projection. Given the future market trend, Huawei aims to focus on four key areas:

Pushing architecture boundaries: Huawei will continue to invest in Ai basic research and innovation.

Huawei will continue to invest in Ai basic research and innovation. Investment in all-scenario processors including the Kunpeng, Ascend, Kirin and Honghu processors.

including the Kunpeng, Ascend, Kirin and Honghu processors. Clear business boundaries: Huawei will provide processors in the form of cloud services and components to customers its partners respectively, rather than selling them directly.

Huawei will provide processors in the form of cloud services and components to customers its partners respectively, rather than selling them directly. Building an open ecosystem: The Chinese tech giant will invest another USD1.5 billion in its developer program, in the next five years. The investment is aimed at supporting five million developers and Huawei's worldwide partners.

"This is a new age of exploration. An ocean of boundless potential is waiting, but just one ship won't cut it. Today we launch a thousand ships. Let's work together, seize this historic opportunity, and advance intelligence to new heights," Ken Hu said.

Furthermore, Huawei also launched a three-layer AI architecture to create intelligent IP networks for the AI era. The AI architecture includes the Engine AI Turbo product series, the iMaster NCE autonomous driving network management and control system, and the industry's first iMaster NAIE network AI platform.

The company also unveiled a new-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage (OceanStor C series) based on Huawei's Kunpeng 920 and Ascend 310 AI processors, alongside Flash Only Plus, a universal flash storage scheme that makes storage more affordable, more accessible and easier to use.

Last but not least, the optical industry leader also released the Intelligent OptiX Network strategy and the 'three OptiXs' series of innovative products for ubiquitous optical connectivity and digital transformation of enterprises.