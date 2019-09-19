Mi Smart Band 4 goes on sale for Rs 2,999 in India: Here are the details

The Mi Smart Band 4, launched earlier this week, goes on sale for the first time today for Rs 2,999 via e-commerce site Amazon and mi.com. The fitness tracker comes with a larger touch display with adjustable brightness, long battery life, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring feature.

The Mi Smart Band 4 comes with a 0.95-inch full-color AMOLED touch display and 39.9 percent wider screen with 120×240 pixels resolution. The Smart Band is waterproof at a depth of up to 50 meters and comes with 2.5D tempered glass with anti-fingerprint coating for screen protection. It comes with pre-installed watch faces and an option to style the band display as per the user's mood.

The Mi Smart Band 4 offers more than 30 features including phone locator, phone unlock, event reminder, social media notifications, Night mode, Do not disturb mode, smarter music controls and tracks a variety of activities like swimming, outdoor running, walking, cycling and treadmill and exercise. The 24/7 automatic heart rating monitoring analyses heart rate, calories burned, aerobic activity and more round the clock and alerts the user when the heart rate is high.

Image Credit: Amazon

The Mi Smart Band 4 is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 OS and above versions, iOS 9.0 or above versions. Connectivity options include BT5.0 BLE. Sensors include 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, and Capacitive proximity sensor.

It comes with up to 20 days of long-lasting battery life for uninterrupted performance. Sleep, step, calorie, and other vital metrics can be viewed in detail in the Mi Fit app available on Android and iOS. Overall, the Mi Smart Band 4 offers a lot of health tracking and fitness features at an unbeatable price.