Alcatel launches 'smart flip phone' with 4G, Google Assistant

Alcatel is launching a 4G flip phone that is not dumb and features Google Assistant integration, along with support for WhatsApp and YouTube.

Updated: 19-09-2019 21:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Go Flip 3 (on T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile) and the SmartFlip (on AT&T and Cricket Wireless) come with functionalities of a standard feature phone including up to 17.8 days' standby time, 2-megapixel rear camera, 2.8-inch display, and other basic tools such as calendar, clock, email, and FM radio, Engadget reports.

What also sets apart the 4G flip phone is that it is equipped with a quad-core processor and Google Assistant allows for voice-enabled navigation. (ANI)

