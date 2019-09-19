IIT-M hosts first Space Technology Cell confluence

Importance of collaborative research and the role of academia in Indian space programme were discussed at the first meeting of Space Technology cells at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here. IIT-M hosted the meeting of Space Technology Cells (STCs), established in premier research institutions by ISRO and the Department of Space, Government of India recently, a release said on Thursday.

During the two-day event, presentations were made by the conveners of various STCs and success stories were shared. Former Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, S Ramakrishnan dwelled on the emerging ISRO missions and urged the involvement of academia in addressing the Research and Development requirements to achieve the missions.

IIT Madras Director professor Bhaskar Ramamurthi in his speech highlighted the importance of collaborative research and suggested mechanisms for the facluty to spend 3-4 weeks in ISRO centres to interact with scientists and understand their need to make joint proposals, the release said..

