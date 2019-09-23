Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to US on Sept 27

The wait for the first foldable smartphone by Samsung is finally going to be over with the Samsung Galaxy Fold officially hitting the stores this week.

After months of delays, the Galaxy Fold will start selling in the US on September 27. The foldable smartphone will be available via AT&T, Best Buy, or Samsung retail locations at USD 1,980, Engadget reports.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold in Korea and parts of Europe earlier this month after fixing some major design flaws with the foldable screen on the smartphone. (ANI)

Also Read: Techno Mobile introduces new smartphone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)