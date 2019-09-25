PM Modi hails first UAE astronaut in space

As the first astronaut from UAE lifted off into space, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India takes inspiration from it for its human space programme. Hazzaa al-Mansoori became the first astronaut from the UAE to fly to the International Space Station on Wednesday.

"Very happy to learn of the successful start to what will surely be a fabulous journey into outer space by our brother Hazza. I laud the vision of Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed! Congratulations UAE!" Modi, who is in New York, tweeted. He said India takes inspiration from this feat of a good and close friend for its own human space flight programme which will take an Indian into space on an Indian spacecraft by the year 2022.

The prime minister was responding to a tweet by crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. "I proudly watched as Hazza Al Mansouri lifted off into space. This event strengthens our confidence in our youth who will take our nation to new heights and reinforces our ambitions for the future. We pray for Hazza’s success and his safe return home," Zayed said on Twitter.

