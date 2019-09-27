Samsung mulls building another electronics plant in Vietnam - local official

Samsung Electronics Co is studying the possibility of building another factory in northern Vietnam, already the South Korean electronics giant's key production base, a local official said on Friday.

"Samsung is looking to lease an area of 500-1,000 hectares in Hoa Binh province to build a factory to produce electronics products," a senior official of the province told Reuters on phone.

