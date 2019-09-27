International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Samsung mulls building another electronics plant in Vietnam - local official

Reuters Hanoi
Updated: 27-09-2019 12:17 IST
Samsung mulls building another electronics plant in Vietnam - local official

Samsung Electronics Co is studying the possibility of building another factory in northern Vietnam, already the South Korean electronics giant's key production base, a local official said on Friday.

"Samsung is looking to lease an area of 500-1,000 hectares in Hoa Binh province to build a factory to produce electronics products," a senior official of the province told Reuters on phone.

Also Read: Police rescues 94 bonded labourers from chemical factory in Ahmedabad

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : South Korean Vietnam
COUNTRY : Vietnam
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019