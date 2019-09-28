Apple fixes buggy iOS 13 with an update

iOS 13 updates brought with it a range of improvements but also a number of bugs related to battery, iPhone restore, and more.

As CNBC reports, Apple has released the iOS 13.1.1 update, fixing a bug that resulted in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if access is not approved.

The latest update also fixes issues related to iPhone restoring, battery drain, Siri, Safari search, and Reminders sync. The update can be downloaded in the Settings app. (ANI)

