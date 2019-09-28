International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Apple fixes buggy iOS 13 with an update

iOS 13 updates brought with it a range of improvements but also a number of bugs related to battery, iPhone restore, and more.

ANI California
Updated: 28-09-2019 22:56 IST
Apple fixes buggy iOS 13 with an update

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

iOS 13 updates brought with it a range of improvements but also a number of bugs related to battery, iPhone restore, and more.

As CNBC reports, Apple has released the iOS 13.1.1 update, fixing a bug that resulted in keyboard extensions being granted full access even if access is not approved.

The latest update also fixes issues related to iPhone restoring, battery drain, Siri, Safari search, and Reminders sync. The update can be downloaded in the Settings app. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google emails demanded in U.S. House panel probe

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Apple iPhone Siri CNBC Safari
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019