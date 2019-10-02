International Development News
Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 16:17 IST
Tweetdeck down again? Users report problems with Twitter's advanced tool

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"Is Tweetdeck down again?" Many people are asking this on Twitter as the social media dashboard application seems to be facing problems again. Tweetdeck only started working a couple of hours ago after an hours-long outage annoyed users.

The Twitter website, however, is almost working fine but Tweetdeck is down at the time of filing this report.

Twitter faced an hours-long outage earlier in the day with the social media giant confirmed that there might be problems "Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs".

Meanwhile, users have flooded Twitter with complaints while also asking "Is Tweetdeck down?"

Twitter doesn't usually face such problems but in this rare hours-long Tweetdeck outage has left many professionals annoyed. Although users are able to post tweets through the website and app, problems with its popular social media dashboard tool are causing problems for many users.

