Tweetdeck down again? Users report problems with Twitter's advanced tool

"Is Tweetdeck down again?" Many people are asking this on Twitter as the social media dashboard application seems to be facing problems again. Tweetdeck only started working a couple of hours ago after an hours-long outage annoyed users.

The Twitter website, however, is almost working fine but Tweetdeck is down at the time of filing this report.

Twitter faced an hours-long outage earlier in the day with the social media giant confirmed that there might be problems "Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs".

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, users have flooded Twitter with complaints while also asking "Is Tweetdeck down?"

@TweetDeck is still down, not impressed, have tweets to schedule for a client, get it together and sort this ASAP #socialmediafails — dee_candycane BA (@candycmarketing) October 2, 2019

Really not a fan of @TweetDeck being down right now. #amnewsers — Sean Quinn (@SeanHQuinn) October 2, 2019

Twitter doesn't usually face such problems but in this rare hours-long Tweetdeck outage has left many professionals annoyed. Although users are able to post tweets through the website and app, problems with its popular social media dashboard tool are causing problems for many users.