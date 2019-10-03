Airtel selected as Network Solution partner for Faridabad Smart City project

Bharti Airtel (Airtel), India's one of the largest integrated telecommunications service provider on Thursday announced its selection as the strategic Network Solution partner by Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) to transform the NCR satellite town of Faridabad into a Smart City.

Faridabad is amongst the 100 cities identified by the Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India as part of the Smart Cities Mission. Faridabad Smart City Limited (FSCL) objective is to provide core infrastructure, give better quality of life to citizens and apply smart solutions to improve services and infrastructure across Faridabad.

Airtel will work closely with FSCL (Government of Haryana) to design and deploy a future-ready high capacity network and a range of connectivity solutions to build a digitally enable Faridabad city. Airtel's solutions will include MPLS, Internet Bandwidth and Network Hardware Equipment. Airtel will also bring to the table its vast experience in deploying these solutions for governments and enterprises.

Airtel's network infrastructure will empower Faridabad Smart City Limited to implement a range of smart solutions and e-governance services. These will include Smart City solutions such as Adaptive Traffic Control system, Citywide Surveillance, Traffic Enforcement System, LED Street Lighting, Smart Signage. In future, it will include various other citizen services such as SCADA based monitoring of flow, Automated Online water quality Monitoring.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO, Airtel Business said, "It is a matter of pride for us to have been given this opportunity by the Government of Haryana in their endeavour to build a Digital Faridabad. At Airtel, our mission is to add value to the lives of customers through our world-class network and products. We look forward to working closely with FSCL and contribute towards building a future-ready Haryana". Airtel Business is India's leading provider of ICT services with a diverse portfolio of services to enterprises, governments, carriers and small and medium businesses. It serves over 3000 Large and 500,000 Medium and Small enterprises with world-class services. Along with the voice, data, video, and conferencing solutions, Airtel also provides network integration, cybersecurity, IoT, cloud, data centres, managed services, enterprise mobility applications and digital media to enterprises in India and across the world.

Airtel is a trusted solution provider for fixed-line voice (PRIs), data and other connectivity solutions like MPLS, VoIP, SIP trunking. Additionally, the Company offers solutions to businesses Audio, Video and Web Conferencing. Cloud portfolio is also an integral part of its office solutions suite. Along with voice, data and video, Airtel's services also include network integration, data centres, managed services, enterprise mobility applications and digital media.

(With inputs from Bharti Airtel)