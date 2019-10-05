Instagram tests AR-based shopping experience

Instagram has launched a pilot that uses Facebook's Spark AR platform to digitally try on items users want to purchase through the image-sharing service.

As Engadget reports, Instagram users can now digitally try on eyewear from Ray-Ban and Warby Parker, and cosmetics from MAC and NARS through the feature.

Users can also experiment with different colours and models. The feature is accessible from feed posts as well as shop pages and stories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)