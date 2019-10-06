Samsung India launches Galaxy A20s with triple cameras, SD450 SoC priced Rs 11,999

Samsung India has introduced a new member to the A-Series which is the upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy A20, launched back in April 2019. The affordable A-series smartphone has previously been launched in select South-East Asian markets including Malaysia.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s comes with a TFT Infinity-V display, triple rear camera module, and a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support inherited from its predecessor.

The device is available in three color options, namely, Blue, Green, and Black and two memory configurations: 3GB+32GB base model and 4GB+64GB storage variant, priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. The mid-range smartphone is available for purchase at Samsung e-store, Samsung Opera House and other leading online and offline channels in India.

Coming to the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy A20s sports a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 1560 × 720-pixels resolutions at 264ppi and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprinted scanner for quick unlocking experience and a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion uo to 512GB.

Samsung's new Galaxy A20s is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB onboard storage. The A20s runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system with Samsung's One UI on the top.

The Samsung Galaxy A20s houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple camera setup aligned vertically on the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The latest budget smartphone from Samsung packs a massive 4,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging with USB Type-C. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; Dual 4G VoLTE; 3.5mm headphone jack; GPS, Glonass etc.

