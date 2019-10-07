Tesla will soon allow custom horn sounds: Elon Musk

Goat bleats may not be something one would expect out of a vehicle as glorious as a Tesla, but CEO Elon Musk wants to offer the option for those who fancy different horn sounds.

In an official tweet, Musk wrote that customised horn and movement sounds will be soon introduced to Teslas.

Known for his unconventional approach to all things tech, Musk specified in his tweets that movement sounds such as coconut horse sounds, rushing wind sound, and goat bleats will also be on offer. (ANI)

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Tesla automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)