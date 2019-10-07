Instagram tests Group Stories

Instagram has started testing its Group Stories feature for a more private photo sharing experience on the platform.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong uncovered the feature and posted its screenshots on Twitter. Based on those, it appears Instagram will allow users to create groups and choose to share Stories with the select few before posting.

Users will be able to engage with the members via messaging in the given group as well. It is unclear when this feature will be rolled out to everyone. (ANI)

