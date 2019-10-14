iPad (7th Gen) now available in India via Amazon, Flipkart: Price, specs, offers

Apple's seventh-generation iPad with 10.2-inch Retina Display, Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil, Apple Pay support and all-day battery life goes on sale for the first time in India. To recall, the new iPad was launched back at the US tech giant's September 11 mega event, alongside the iPhone 11 lineup and Apple Watch Series 5 in California.

The most affordable device from Apple is available for purchase on leading e-commerce platforms -Amazon and Flipkart in silver, space grey and gold finishes and in two memory configurations: 32GB and 128GB. The 32GB Wi-fi model is priced at Rs 29,900 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 37,900. The 32GB Wi-Fi+Cellular model carries a price tag of Rs 40,900 while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 48,900. Other accessories including the Apple Smart Keyboard is available for purchase separately for Rs13,899 and the Apple Pencil (1st generation) for Rs 7,699 and lightning to USB cable for Rs 2,398.

Flipkart launch offers include- No-cost EMI options starting at 3,323 per month, 10 percent Instant Discount on SBI Credit Cards, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and additional Rs 2500 Off on Credit and Debit Cards.

Amazon launch offers include Rs 8,450 off on Exchange, up to Rs 1,750 instant discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards, Debit Cards, and Credit/Debit EMI transactions and no-cost EMI option on select cards.

Image Credit: Amazon

Talking about the specifications, the iPad (7th Gen) features a 10.2-inch (25.91cm) FHD Multi-Touch Retina display with 2160 x 1620-pixel resolution at 264ppi, 500 nits brightness and comes with support for Apple Pencil. For secure authentication, the new iPad supports Touch ID and fingerprint identity sensor built into the Home button. The device is powered by Apple A10 Fusion fourth-generation chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture with M10 co-processor and runs on iPadOS that comes with an array of new features including intuitive multitasking, a new Home screen, dark mode, photo editing tools, and built-in apps.

Image Credit: Apple

Coming to the camera department, the new iPad houses an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.4 aperture with HDR and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps. Other rear camera features include Auto Image Stabilisation, Slow-motion Video Support for 720p, Time-lapse Video with Stabilisation, Video Image Stabilisation, 3x Video Zoom. The 1.2-megapixel built-in FaceTime HD camera comes with f/2.2 aperture, 720p HD video recording, Timer mode, HDR and Exposure control.

The new iPad packs an in-built 32.4‐watt-hour battery that offers up to 10 hours of web surfing, watching videos or listening to music on the Wi-Fi model and up to 9 hours of web surfing on cellular models and charges via USB. Other features include WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v4.0, built-in Stereo Speakers, Digital Compass, built-in apps including FaceTime, Siri, iTunes Store, Podcasts and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The WiFi+Cellular model comes with LTE cellular data and built-in GPS/GNSS.