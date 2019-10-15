The special edition of the Redmi Note 8 Pro "World of Warcraft" is available for pre-booking in China and will be released on October 16 at 10 AM (local time). To recall, the Warcraft version was announced at the August 29 launch event and comes in 8GB+128GB memory configuration.

Both the Electro-optic Ash and Fritillaria White versions are priced at CNY 1,899 and come with the same specifications and features as the basic version of the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Xiaomi announced the 5,000 limited edition sale via Redmi's official Weibo account.

Redmi Note 8 Pro Specs

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inches (16.59 cm) FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor for incredible gaming and browsing experience coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage and runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10. It houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; NFC; GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack.