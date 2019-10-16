USA's SoundWorks Inc launched Oontz Angle 3 in the Indian market

SoundWorks Inc an Ohio, USA based company announced its entry into the fast-growing India audio market. With its Oontz brand of Personal Audio Products, SoundWorks is among leading players in the United States, Europe, and South Asia.

Speaking on the launch, Steve Erickson, Business Head said "Oontz Angle 3 is arguably the fastest-selling Bluetooth speaker in the United States. We are very excited about launching the brand in India, amongst the fastest growing personal audio market in the world, and we see India as a great opportunity for the growth and expansion of the brand". Designed with loud In mind, the Oontz Angle 3 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is packed with multiple features to make it stand out of the crowd which help in delivering higher quality sound, with exceptional clarity. The speakers multi-directional sound will immerse you in your music, indoors or out. Soundworks Inc has committed to providing products with enhanced bass and exceptional high-quality sound.

Greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers, the bass output is enhanced by the proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward-facing bass radiator further enhance the sound quality; the Higher Quality Crystal Clear Sound & Features distance it from the competition.

Key features

Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP to pump-out more volume. Bass Radiator delivers enhanced bass output in a small size

Two Precision neodymium drivers to deliver clean clear highs and mid

Incredible Bluetooth Wireless Range Play up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your Bluetooth device

Advanced antenna design with Bluetooth 4.2 technology provides a faster connection to your device

Up to 14 hours Playtime

Ultra-Portable at just 280 gms

Water-resistant IPX5 which can resist gentle water spray and splash

Built-in Mic for the handsfree personal speakerphone, for calls from your iPhone or Smartphone

As a part of its growth strategy, SoundWorks Inc appointed Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, as the National Distributor in India. The Oontz Angle 3 will be available online only on Flipkart.

(With inputs from SoundWorks Inc)