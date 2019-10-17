International Development News
BILL-E robot can build structures block by block

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed a new robot called BILL-E, named after WALL-E, which could revolutionise how the construction industry works.

ANI Massachusetts
Updated: 17-10-2019 21:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

BILL-E (short for Bipedal Isotropic Lattice Locomoting Explorer) has small arms with tools at the end of each to clamp down on structures - called voxels. The robot and the voxel work together as a system to navigate 3D space without sensors, cameras, or algorithms, Engadget reports.

Without all the complex systems, BILL-E tracks its position by counting its steps on the structure it is tasked with building. As it works together with the voxels, it is easier to fix damaged parts. (ANI)

COUNTRY : United States
