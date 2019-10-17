Bitcoin analysis helps take down darknet child pornography website

A dark web child pornography website has been taken down with the help of blockchain analysis. The website had over 250,000 unique videos, with 45 per cent of new images that were not known to exist.

The authorities were able to trace bitcoin payments made to the Darknet site, dubbed "Welcome to Video," back to the alleged members of the website, Mashable reports.

With the analysis, the special agents were able to track down the website server's physical location in South Korea. The bitcoin accounts were allegedly used by 24 individuals in five countries to fund the website and promote child exploitation. (ANI)

