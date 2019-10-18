Asus ZenBook Duo, Pro Duo dual-screen laptops launched in India; price starts at Rs 89,990

Taiwanese tech major Asus launched Thursday the all-new ZenBook Duo series in India. Under the series, the company unveiled ZenBook Duo (UX481FL) and Zenbook Pro Duo (UX581GV) with dual-screen, 4K UHD OLED display, up to Intel Core i9 eight-core processor, blisteringly fast storage, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad and 22 hours of battery life.

The all-new ZenBook Duo series is available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall. The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo with Intel Core i7 9th Gen is priced at Rs 2,09,990 and the model featuring Intel Core i9 9th Gen carries a price tag of Rs 2,49,990. The Asus ZenBook Duo laptop with Intel Core i5 10th Gen is priced at Rs 89,990 and the high-end variant with Core i7 10th Gen is priced at Rs 1,09,990.

Launch offers include 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, up to Rs 25000 off on exchange and No cost EMI starting from Rs 3,056/month. Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,600.00 off on Exchange and No Cost EMI option on select cards.

ZenBook Duo

The ZenBook Duo features a 14-inch (35.56cm) LED-backlit FHD slim-bezel NanoEdge display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The laptop comes with an additional 12.6-inch (32.0cm) touch display i.e. the ScreenPad Plus with 178-degrees wide-view technology for a super-fluid cross-screen workflow and features Quick Key that facilitates one-tap automation of several complex keyboard sequences.

The ZenBook Duo features up to Intel Core i7-10510U quad-core processor with Turbo Boost and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics with 6GB GDDR6 VRAM.

The ZenBook Duo integrates up to 8GB / 16GB 2133MHz LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 storage. It packs a 70Wh 4-cell lithium-polymer battery that lasts up to 22 hours and connectivity features include- WiFi 6 (802.11ax); Bluetooth v5.0, MicroSD card reader; USB Type-A and Type-C and HDMI ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Additional features include IR webcam with Windows Hello support, ASUS SonicMaster stereo audio system with surround-sound and an array microphone with Cortana and Alexa voice-recognition support.

Zenbook Pro Duo

Coming to the Zenbook Pro Duo, the laptop boasts a 15.6-inch (39.62cm) 4K UHD NanoEdge OLED HDR display with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

The device is equipped with a full-size backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and ScreenPad Plus that features a 14-inch 4K touch display with 3840 x 1100-pixels resolution and 178-degrees wide-view technology.

The Zenbook Pro Duo features up to the Intel Core i9-9980HK processor coupled with 5GHz Turbo Boost frequency, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics with 6GB VRAM, 32GB 2666MHz DDR4, and 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 M.2 SSD. The device packs a 71Wh 8-cell Rechargeable Li-Polymer Battery that lasts up to 7.5 hours. Connectivity and other features are similar to the Zenbook Duo.