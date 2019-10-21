Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro now on sale in India: Price and specs

Chinese smartphone maker and India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro smartphones in India. Starting today, Both the devices are available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores.

Launch offers include no-cost EMI, 10 percent Instant Discount with all Citibank, RuPay, Axis Bank Credit/Debit cards and EMI transaction and up to 1120 GB 4G data + unlimited calling to Airtel users.

The Redmi Note 8 is available in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White color options and two memory configurations: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 9,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gamma Green and Halo White color options and three memory configurations: 6GB+64GB priced at Rs.14,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999.

Redmi Note 8 specifications

The Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display with 2280 x 1080-pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen to body ratio and comes with TÜV Rheinland certification for eye protection. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back as well and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform based on 11nm process technology along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It also incorporates a dedicated MicroSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 512GB.

In the optics department, the device houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and a quad rear camera setup that comprises of a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers 120-degrees field-of-view followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and lastly a 2-megapixel Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Additional camera features include Ultra-wide angle recording, Macro recording, Short video mode, 4K recording at 30fps, 1080p recording at 30fps / 60fps, 720p recording at 30fps / 120fps / 240fps and 1080p slow motion recording at 120fps.

The Redmi Note 8 packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W Fast Charging via Type-C port. Connectivity features include- Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS; 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster.

Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) Dot Notch HDR-enabled 500nit Display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device comes with P2i nano-coating, enhanced edge protection and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back panel.

The device is armored with an octa-core Helio G90T Professional Gaming Processor coupled with ARM Mali G76 MC4 800MHz GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It comes with up to 128GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Additional camera features include- 10x digital zoom, Phase and Contrast detection focus, Night mode, AI Scene detection, Custom watermark, Time-lapse video recording, 4K recording at 30fps, 1080P recording at 30fps/60fps, 1080P slow-motion recording at 120fps, 720P slow-motion recording at 960fps / 240fps / 120fps and more.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of non-stop gaming and supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The device comes with Alexa built-in right out of the box and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.