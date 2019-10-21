Instagram tests tool to let you easily manage accounts you follow

Instagram is reportedly working on a feature that will make it easier for users to unfollow accounts.

The tool, uncovered by app analyst Jane Manchun Wong, lets users group the accounts they follow to make them easier to manage.

The accounts are categorised as Least Interacted With, Most Shown in Feed, Art, Travel, and so on. The Least Interacted With and Most Shown in Feed categories shows accounts counted in the last 90 days. (ANI)

