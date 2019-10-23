International Development News
Huawei Mate X to go on sale at an eye-watering price

Huawei's first-ever foldable smartphone, Mate X, is finally geared up to go on sale in China on November 15 with a steep price tag.

ANI Shenzhen
Updated: 23-10-2019 23:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Huawei's first-ever foldable smartphone, Mate X, is finally geared up to go on sale in China on November 15 with a steep price tag.

As Mashable notes, the Huawei Mate X will retail at 16,999 yuan or approximately USD 2,403 which is higher than the top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max that starts at USD 1,540.

Announced first in February, the Mate X got delayed multiple times and the version that will go on sale is not the same the one originally announced. The Mate X features an outward-folding design, and instead of a quad rear camera, it will include the P30 Pro camera and run the new Kirin 990 SoC. (ANI)

