International Development News
Development News Edition

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition goes on sale for just 70 minutes in India

The McLaren Edition comes with a precision-crafted case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara and is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options.

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition goes on sale for just 70 minutes in India
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition went on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon where the device was available for purchase for just 70 minutes. Priced at Rs 58,999, the open sale for the device will kick off on November 5 via Amazon and other online and offline channels.

On purchase, Amazon is offering No-cost EMI, exchange offers and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit cards and all RuPay cards. The McLaren Edition comes with a precision-crafted case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara and is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options.

Specifications and features

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature for authentication.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage and operates on OxygenOS based on Android 10 that offers:

  • Smooth and Seamless experience
  • Improved Zen Mode
  • Smarter Gallery
  • Easier customization

The McLaren Edition houses a vertically aligned rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Angle Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field-of-view.

Additional rear camera features include 3x Optical Zoom, OIS+EIS, UltraShot, Nightscape, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Time-Lapse, and Super Slow Motion video shooting. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps /60 fps and 720P at 480fps / 960fps and 1080P recording at 240fps.

On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter powered by the Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Additional front camera features include HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, 1080P video recording at 30fps and Time-Lapse.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition houses a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, Type-C port.

TRENDING

Kincade Fire spreads in Sonoma County; new evacuation center coming up

National Financial Reporting Authority to look into alleged accounting irregularities at Infosys: Govt official

Exynos 990: Samsung's new mobile processor delivers 20 pct enhanced performance

Google claims quantum computer performed 10,000-yrs task in just 200 seconds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

India is hotspot of world energy market: Dharmendra Pradhan

Global | 02 Oct 2019

GCCIA eying energy market in Europe, Africa, India: Ali Ebrahim Al-Ebrahim

Global

We helped corporates to lower their carbon footprint: Francois Austin

Global

We need a holistic & integrated approach for clean energy: Philip Lowe | WEC

Global

Latest News

Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 104 new buses

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 104 new buses on Friday, four days before travel would be made free of cost for women on DTC and cluster buses in the national capital. Flagging off buses from a bus depot at Dwarka Sector 22...

Philippine mayor on Duterte's drug list killed by gunmen

A mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Dutertes list of local officials suspected to have drug links was killed by still unidentified gunmen on Friday, the latest high-profile killing in his war on drugs. David Navarro, a town mayor in the...

UPDATE 4-UK police arrest man and woman for human trafficking over truck deaths

Police investigating the deaths of 39 people in a truck near London said they had arrested a man and a woman on Friday on suspicion of human trafficking amid signs that some of the dead may be Vietnamese.As forensic experts began the proces...

Opposition satraps get boost with Haryana, Maha poll results

New Delhi, Oct 25 PTI A creditable rearguard fightback by regional satraps against the BJPs dominance in Maharashtra and Haryana has infused fresh hopes among regional chieftains of opposition parties in Jharkhand and Delhi, the two states ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019