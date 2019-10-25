OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition goes on sale for just 70 minutes in India

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition went on sale for the first time in India today via Amazon where the device was available for purchase for just 70 minutes. Priced at Rs 58,999, the open sale for the device will kick off on November 5 via Amazon and other online and offline channels.

On purchase, Amazon is offering No-cost EMI, exchange offers and 10 percent instant discount with Axis Bank and Citibank credit and debit cards and all RuPay cards. The McLaren Edition comes with a precision-crafted case accented in carbon fiber and Italian-made Alcantara and is available in Haze Blue and Papaya Orange color options.

Specifications and features

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass and also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature for authentication.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of fast UFS 3.0 storage and operates on OxygenOS based on Android 10 that offers:

Smooth and Seamless experience

Improved Zen Mode

Smarter Gallery

Easier customization

The McLaren Edition houses a vertically aligned rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Angle Lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field-of-view.

Additional rear camera features include 3x Optical Zoom, OIS+EIS, UltraShot, Nightscape, Portrait, Pro Mode, Panorama, HDR, AI Scene Detection, RAW Image, Time-Lapse, and Super Slow Motion video shooting. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps /60 fps and 720P at 480fps / 960fps and 1080P recording at 240fps.

On the front, it houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter powered by the Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture. Additional front camera features include HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching, 1080P video recording at 30fps and Time-Lapse.

The OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition houses a 4085mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, Type-C port.