International Development News
Development News Edition

Space: a major legal void

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-10-2019 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-10-2019 10:57 IST
Space: a major legal void
Image Credit: Flickr

The internet of space is here. SpaceX founder Elon Musk tweeted this week using a connection provided by the first satellites in his high-speed Starlink constellation, which one day could include... 42,000 mini-satellites. The idea of putting tens of thousands more satellites into orbit, as compared with the roughly 2,000 that are currently active around the Earth, highlights the fact that space is a legal twilight zone.

Experts debated the subject at length this week in Washington at the 70th International Astronautical Conference. The treaties that have governed space up until now were written at a time when only a few nations were sending civilian and military satellites into orbit.

Today, any university could decide to launch a mini-satellite. That could yield a legal morass. Roughly 20,000 objects in space are now big enough -- the size of a fist or about four inches -- to be cataloged.

That list includes everything from upper stages and out-of-service satellites to space junk and the relatively small number of active satellites. A disused satellite at an altitude of 1,000 kilometers will eventually fall back into the atmosphere, but only after about 1,000 years, according to French expert Christophe Bonnal.

Bonnal, who chairs the International Astronautical Federation's committee on space debris, explains that during those years, the object -- traveling 30,000 kilometers an hour -- could end up colliding with a live satellite and killing it. For now, that possibility is rare -- as an example, Bonnal says there are only 15 objects bigger than a fist above France at any given time.

"Space is infinitely empty -- this is not like maritime pollution," he told AFP. Jean-Yves Le Gall, the head of France's space agency and the outgoing IAF president, also downplayed the issue.

"There are practically no examples of satellite problems caused by space debris," Le Gall told AFP. "But this is starting to be a more urgent concern because of the (satellite) constellation projects. It's clear that even if we only had to think about SpaceX's constellation, the issue would need to be addressed."

For Le Gall, Musk's company "isn't doing anything against the rules. The problem is that there are no rules. There are air traffic controllers for planes. We will end up with something similar." Jan Woerner, the director general of the European Space Agency, admits: "The best situation would be to have international law... but if you ask for that, it will take decades."

So far, only France has stipulated in its own laws that any satellite in low orbit must be removed from orbit in 25 years. The US space agency NASA and others have adopted rules for their own satellites, but without legal constraints.

So the space agencies and industry power players are hoping that everyone will voluntarily adopt rules of good behavior, defining things like the required space between satellites, coordination and data exchanges. Various codes and standards were put down on paper from the 1990s, notably under the auspices of the United Nations.

One of the most recent charters was created by the Space Safety Coalition -- so far, 34 actors including Airbus, Intelsat and the OneWeb constellation project have signed on. The problem with such charters is that one major new satellite constellation project that refuses to play along could make things difficult for everyone.

"It's a very classic problem with polluters," says Carissa Christensen, the CEO of Bryce Space and Technology, an analytics and engineering firm. "This is very typical of issues where there are long-term challenges, and costs and benefits."

In addition, national space agencies would like to clean up Earth's orbits, which are now strewn with junk from 60 years of space history. Three large US rocket stages mysteriously "fragmented" last year, says Bonnal -- that created 1,800 pieces of debris.

The French expert says removing just a few large objects a year would help. One example would be the stages of the Soviet-era Zenit rockets, which each weigh nine tons and are nine meters long. Every month, they pass within 200 meters of one another.

If two of them collide, it would double the number of objects in orbit. But for now, no one knows how to remove these giant objects from space. In the short term, the best practices manual may be the best solution. Experts also hope that SpaceX manages to maintain control of its satellites as Starlink takes shape. Already, of the first 60 satellites launched, three of them -- five percent -- stopped responding after just a month in orbit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 to have 2hrs premiere, Video shows ‘getting close to unearthing’

Legacies Season 2: Next episode delayed; what is happening?

Suits: Did Rachel get the farewell she deserved?

UPDATE 3-Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 bln cloud computing contract

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav now has remote control of power in Maha, says Sena

The Shiv Sena on Sunday said it now had the remote control of power in Maharashtra despite getting fewer seats in the 2019 assembly polls when compared to 2014. During the first Sena-BJP government in the state, between 1995 to 1999, the te...

Ducks end skid with win over Avalanche

Ryan Getzlaf, Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, Hampus Lindholm had three assists, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Jakob Silfverberg and Max Comtois also had goals, and Ryan Miller st...

UPDATE 5-Islamic State leader Baghdadi reportedly killed in Syria by U.S. forces

Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in a U.S. military operation in Syria, sources in Syria, Iraq and Iran said on Sunday, as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to make a major statement at the White...

Jets rally past Flames in OT outdoors in Regina

Bryan Little was the overtime hero as the Winnipeg Jets rallied from a third-period deficit to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Saturday in the Heritage Classic outdoor game in Regina, Sask. Kyle Connor made a perfect pass for Little to conve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019