Facebook down: Social media site not working for many users

Social media site Facebook is reportedly not working for many users across the United Kingdom on Tuesday, Downdetector posted. People have reported that neither the app not the website is working.

Although most reports are from the United Kingdom, some people from the US and other parts of Europe have also tweeted about Facebook down.

Facebook has had its fair share of outages in 2019, some of which were among the most widespread outages ever. In many instances, other platforms owned by the social media giant were also impacted but that doesn't seem to be the case in the latest outage.

In March this year, Facebook suffered a major outage that frustrated users across the globe for about 24 hours.

Update: Independent is reporting that re-logging into Facebook seems to have solved the problem for "some" users.