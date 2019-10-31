International Development News
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China's DJI says aware of reports U.S. Interior Dept grounding its drones

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:44 IST
Chinese drone maker DJI said on Thursday that it is aware of reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior has grounded all non-emergency Chinese-made or partly-made drones in a review of its entire drone programme.

The Shenzhen-based commercial and enterprise drone maker told Reuters it was "disappointed to learn of this development."

