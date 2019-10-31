CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-China's DJI says aware of reports U.S. Interior Dept grounding its drones
Chinese drone maker DJI said on Thursday that it is aware of reports that the U.S. Department of the Interior has grounded all non-emergency Chinese-made or partly-made drones in a review of its entire drone programme.
The Shenzhen-based commercial and enterprise drone maker told Reuters it was "disappointed to learn of this development."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)