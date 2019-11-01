International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How to watch Apple TV+, Apple's entry in the streaming wars

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 15:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 15:30 IST
FACTBOX-How to watch Apple TV+, Apple's entry in the streaming wars
Image Credit: Twitter(@RottenTomatoes)

Apple Inc unveils its streaming entertainment service, Apple TV+, in more than 100 markets on Friday. The offering will be free for a year for anyone who buys any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch. The cost for others is $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

Here are details on how to subscribe and watch. * Customers can sign up and watch programming through the Apple TV app or through a web browser

* The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, the third-generation Apple TV device, iPod touch, and Mac computers * People who do not have an Apple device have a few options:

- Sign up and watch through the Apple TV app using a Roku device, select Samsung smart TVs or on Amazon Fire TV devices - Use AirPlay2, Apple's WiFI streaming technology, to watch via certain Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs

- Go through a web browser at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox * Apple has said the Apple TV app will expand to other smart TVs, streaming boxes and streaming sticks in the future.

* Customers eligible for the free, one-year subscription can start it by going to the Apple TV app. * Purchasers who bought a new Apple device between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 and want to claim the free subscription must activate it within three months of Nov. 1. Purchasers of new Apple devices after Nov. 1 have three months from the activation date of a new device.

* People who activate the year-long free trial will be charged $4.99 per month after the year ends. The subscription can be canceled at any time in device settings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

HC upholds life term of 12 for murdering MLA 3 decades ago

The High Court of Tripura on Friday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to 12 people for killing then Congress MLA Parimal Saha 36 years ago. A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjoy Karol and Justice Arindam Lodh also handed down life term...

First export preparedness index to rank states, UTs likely in January 2020

The government is likely to release the first index to rank states and Union territories based on their preparedness to promote exports, an official said. The exercise would help in promoting healthy competition among states and UTs to work...

UPDATE 2-Turkey, Russia begin joint patrols in northeast Syria

Turkish and Russian troops began their first joint ground patrols in northeast Syria on Friday under a deal between the two countries that forced a Kurdish militia away from territory near Turkeys border.Turkey and allied Syrian rebels laun...

Measles destroys immune system's memory of past infections: Study

Infection by the measles virus causes long-term damage to the immune system, and makes people vulnerable to other infections, according to a study that cautions parents to vaccinate their children against the highly contagious airborne dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019