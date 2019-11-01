FACTBOX-How to watch Apple TV+, Apple's entry in the streaming wars
Apple Inc unveils its streaming entertainment service, Apple TV+, in more than 100 markets on Friday. The offering will be free for a year for anyone who buys any new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch. The cost for others is $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.
Here are details on how to subscribe and watch. * Customers can sign up and watch programming through the Apple TV app or through a web browser
* The Apple TV app is available on the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, the third-generation Apple TV device, iPod touch, and Mac computers * People who do not have an Apple device have a few options:
- Sign up and watch through the Apple TV app using a Roku device, select Samsung smart TVs or on Amazon Fire TV devices - Use AirPlay2, Apple's WiFI streaming technology, to watch via certain Samsung, LG and VIZIO smart TVs
- Go through a web browser at tv.apple.com in Safari, Chrome and Firefox * Apple has said the Apple TV app will expand to other smart TVs, streaming boxes and streaming sticks in the future.
* Customers eligible for the free, one-year subscription can start it by going to the Apple TV app. * Purchasers who bought a new Apple device between Sept. 10 and Nov. 1 and want to claim the free subscription must activate it within three months of Nov. 1. Purchasers of new Apple devices after Nov. 1 have three months from the activation date of a new device.
* People who activate the year-long free trial will be charged $4.99 per month after the year ends. The subscription can be canceled at any time in device settings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
50 per cent of all iPhones are running iOS 13: Apple
Man robbed of bicycle, iPhone in CP
2 held for smuggling gold, iPhones worth over Rs 80 lakh at Delhi airport
Belkin India introduces an entire ecosystem of accessories for iPhone 11 series
Apple mobilizes suppliers to unveil first 5G iPhones - Nikkei