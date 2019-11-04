Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro has begun receiving the OTA update, version RMX1851EX_11_A.20, that brings October Android security patch, Dark Mode, realme Laboratory, an updated firmware version and more features to the device which was announced back in April 2019.

According to Realme, this is a staged rollout and the OTA is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users. The broader rollout will take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs, thereafter the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

Here's the full changelog:

Security

Android security patch: October 2019

System

Added Dark Mode

Updated charging animation

Added fast switch toggle between SIM in the notification center

Notification Center and Status Bar

Removed the reminder when the hotspot is enabled

Removed the prompt when the phone is rooted

Added option to swipe down on the home screen for global search or notification center

Settings

Added realme Laboratory

Added option for notification dots for updates

Touch

Updated firmware version to optimize the gaming experience

How to install the update?

Before installing the update, it is recommended to back up the phone data and keep the battery level over 30 percent.

To check for the update, visit 'Settings' or download the OTA package directly from Realme's Software Upgrade page which will consume 2.74GB space in your Realme 3 Pro.

Here is how to install the update via the page link:

Simple mode

Image Credit: Realme

After downloading the firmware, transfer it to the phone storage

Go to the File Manager and find the firmware, then

Tap the firmware

Update Now, and wait for the update to complete successfully.

Recovery Mode

Image Credit: Realme