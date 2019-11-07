International Development News
Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Twitter (@PrimeVideoIN)

Amazon Prime Video seems to be down on Thursday for many users across different parts of the world. According to DownDetector, the issues with Prime Video started at 09:16 GMT, and are affecting users across the United Kingdom. While testing at our office in India, the streaming service seems to be working without any hassle.

Prime Video has a huge membership base across the world due to Amazon's Prime membership which offers an array of benefits across the company's business portfolio.

Amazon has confirmed the issues with Prime Video and said that they are working to resolve it.

Further details are awaited.

