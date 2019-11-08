Apple Arcade reaches 100 games milestone

Apple Arcade, the iPhone maker's game subscription service has reached a milestone of 100 games available to play.

As Engadget notes, the latest addition to the offering is six games including Sociable Soccer, UFO on Tape: First Contact, Takeshi and Hiroshi, Guildlings, Discolored, and Marble It Up: Mayhem.

Apple Arcade launched alongside the iPhone 11 on September 19. The all-in-one subscription provides access to games with no ads or additional purchases. Up to six family members can play from a single subscription. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)