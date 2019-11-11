Science News Roundup: NASA unveils its first electric airplane - a work in progress

International Development News
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA unveils its first electric airplane - a work in progress

NASA, most prominent for its many Florida-launched exploits into space, showcased an early version of its first all-electric experimental aircraft, the X-57 "Maxwell," on Friday at its lesser-known aeronautics lab in the California desert. Adapted from a Italian-made Tecnam P2006T twin-engine propeller plane, the X-57 has been under development since 2015 and remains at least a year away from its first test flight in the skies over Edward Air Force Base.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

