The 16-inch MacBook Pro houses a 100-Wh lithium-polymer battery, the largest ever in a Mac notebook, that offers up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing and video playback.

16-inch MacBook Pro: Here's everything about Apple's most powerful notebook so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Apple unveiled on Wednesday the 16-inch MacBook Pro with new advanced thermal design, Retina display, up to 80 percent faster performance, next-generation graphics with up to 8GB of VRAM, and a new Magic Keyboard.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently available for purchase in Silver and Space Gray color options via apple.com and the Apple Store app. The base model with 2.6GHz 6-Core processor and 512GB storage carries a price tag of USD 2,399 while the higher-end model with 2.3GHz 8-Core processor and 1TB storage is priced at USD 2,799. Further, depending upon the configuration the prices can go as high as USD 6,000.

The all-new MacBook Pro features a 16-inch LED‑backlit display, the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook with 3072‑by‑1920 native resolution at 226ppi, 500 nits brightness and DCI- P3 wide color gamut.

Image Credit: Apple

The base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes loaded with a 2.6GHz 6-core 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor coupled with AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU,16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The higher-end model features an 8‑core Intel Core i9 processor with Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz, AMD Radeon Pro 5500M GPU paired with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, up to 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD storage. Both models can be upgraded with up to 8TB of SSD storage, the most available in any notebook and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

The new Magic Keyboard comes with a redesigned scissor mechanism that offers 1mm of key travel, thus delivering the best typing experience ever in a Mac notebook. It also features a physical Escape key, an inverted "T" arrangement for the arrow keys, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID sensor for fast authentication.

Image Credit: Apple

The 16-inch MacBook Pro houses a 100-Wh lithium-polymer battery, the largest ever in a Mac notebook, that offers up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing and video playback. Other features include a 720p FaceTime HD camera, Force Touch trackpad, and a re-designed high‑fidelity six‑speaker sound system. The new MacBook Pro supports WiFi802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, four Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) ports, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Furthermore, the Silicon Valley giant also announced that the all-new Mac Pro and the Apple Pro Display XDR will be available for purchase in December at a starting price of USD 5,999 and USD 4,999 respectively.

